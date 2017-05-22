Hugh Grant will play Jeremy Thorpe in a new drama about the politician’s trial for conspiracy and incitement to murder his former lover.

The three-part BBC series, entitled A Very English Scandal, will see the floppy-haired movie heart-throb swap his usual rom-com characters to take on the role of Thorpe in a retelling of the scandal that ended his political career and impacted British politics forever.

Best known for appearing in films such as Four Weddings And A Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, this will mark one of Hugh’s first major TV roles in more than two decades.

Loading article content