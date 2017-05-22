Gordon Ramsay's Channel 4 show Ramsay's Hotel Hell has sparked an Ofcom investigation - after the expletive-laden show was broadcast in the morning.
The show sparked 19 complaints after viewers heard six uses of "f***" uttered by the chef, known for his colourful language.
An Ofcom spokesperson said: "We're investigating the use of the most offensive language before the watershed."
Channel 4 was previously quoted as saying that it broadcast the evening episode instead of the daytime repeat version of the show, in April, in error.
"Ramsay's Hotel Hell is routinely edited for daytime repeat transmission, however due to an error the first part of the wrong version of this programme was aired this morning," a spokesman was quoted as saying.
"The programme was quickly removed from the schedule and the continuity announcer apologised to viewers."
Channel 4 has been contacted for comment.
