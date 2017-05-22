The BBC has apologised after one of its local radio stations ran an entertainment quiz based on the Scots Moors murderer Ian Brady to the disbelief of listeners.

The segment, on BBC Radio Leeds, hosted by presenter Nathan Turvey during Sunday's breakfast programme was described as "sick" and "beyond Alan Partridge" by some listeners.

BBC Radio Leeds’s Nathan Turvey asked listeners to try to guess the identity of a “well-known person who has been in the news this week” from a series of musical clues.

They included All the Young Dudes by Mott The Hoople, Suffer Little Children by The Smiths. the theme tune to the Brady Bunch, and Psycho Killer by Talking Heads.

The Glasgow-born killer tortured and murdered five children before burying them on Saddleworth Moor in the 1960s.

He died aged 79 at the high-security Ashworth Hospital last week. He had been struck down by cancer.

His accomplice Myra Hindley died in 2002. The body of a third victim, Keith Bennett, has not yet been found.

The presenter, who was standing in for the station's regular Sunday host chirpily asked: "They were four songs all linked to someone in the news this week, all you've got to do is try and work out who it is.... I can't give you any more help than that."

Later, announcing the winner, Turvey played the montage again and said: "I think most of you worked out the answer was Ian Brady, which is someone we're talking about this morning of course, who died earlier in the week."

One listener said the feature was ‘sickening’.

He added: “When I first heard it, I thought ‘it can’t be Ian Brady, who’d be that sick?’ Then it was!. I listened back on iPlayer later to make sure. Who thought that was a good idea to put on air?

“There were comments on Facebook from people who heard the audio after broadcast asking if it’s true, and some folk saying the station was truly sick for airing it.”

On twitter Lee Graham said: “This is appalling. Radio Leeds doing a fluffy pop quiz with songs connected to Ian Brady. Even Alan Partridge would be stunned.”

A BBC spokesman said: "This was clearly unacceptable and we apologise."