MORE than a third of women diagnosed with ovarian cancer in Scotland visit their GP with symptoms three times before finally being referred for tests, according to research which highlights an "alarmingly low" awareness of the signs of the disease.

Campaigners warned that the "worrying" delays in referrals meant that patients were being diagnosed at a later stage when the cancer may have spread and become more difficult to treat. An early diagnosis of ovarian cancer doubles a woman's chances of survival.

The survey by Target Ovarian Cancer's new research arm, Pathfinder Scotland, found that 36 per cent of respondents in had gone to their GP three times before being referred for tests.

Symptoms of ovarian cancer can include regular or constant bloating, a swollen abdomen, abdominal pain, feeling full quickly or having difficulty eating, or going to the toilet more often. However, these symptoms are often mistaken for more common conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome and the Pathfinder study also found that only 17 per cent of women could name all four main symptoms.

The Pathfinder study also highlighted confusion over how the disease can be detected, with one in three women wrongly believing that it can be picked up during cervical screening

Rebecca Rennison, Target Ovarian Cancer’s director of public affairs, said Scotland had led the way on ovarian cancer by being the first nation in the UK to approve drugs such as Avastin for routine use on the NHS, but said improving detection was key.

She said: "We need to see better awareness of the symptoms, and an improvement in the worrying trend that sees many women visit their GP multiple times before being sent for ovarian cancer tests. Women need the right support, from detection through diagnosis to treatment of ovarian cancer.”

Christine Mitchell, from Alness, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2013. She said: “My vigilant GP sent me for tests immediately and I received an early diagnosis. Now I want to make sure I am the rule, not the exception – women in Scotland deserve better. I would like to see better awareness of ovarian cancer and the symptoms among GPs and women alike.”

Ovarian cancer mainly affects women over 50 who have been through the menopause, but it can sometimes affect younger women. It is currently the sixth most common cancer among women in Scotland.

Around 600 cases are diagnosed in Scotland every year, although the incidence is declining. In 2015, the most recent year for which figures are available for Scotland, 570 women were diagnosed with ovarian cancer. This was down by 13.5 per cent compared to 2005. The fall is thought to be linked to the increased uptake of the oral contraceptive pill in the 1960s, which appears to offer some protection against the development of ovarian cancer.

The number of deaths from ovarian cancer also fell by more than 14 per cent over the decade, to 362 by 2015.

Dr Ros Glasspool, consultant medical oncologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, and chair of the National Cancer Research Institute Ovarian sub-group said: “Pathfinder shows us the progress we have made with ovarian cancer in Scotland – with clear guidelines to help GPs order diagnostic tests earlier, access to genetic testing for the BRCA1/2 mutations and good support for women. More importantly, it helps us to see where next to put our energy, in order that more women in Scotland can be diagnosed earlier and live well for longer.”