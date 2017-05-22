Theresa May's now-infamous campaign catchphrase appeared to be strong, but not always stable, during her verbal sparring session with journalist Andrew Neil.
The Prime Minister dispensed with half of her "strong and stable" mantra almost entirely during the high-profile interview, using the latter part only once in the half-hour slot.
But her focus on strength endured as she used the phrase "strong" or "stronger" on 17 occasions.
This was especially hammered home on economic matters, with a variation appearing 11 times ahead of the word "economy".
A clear message repeated by the Conservative leader demonstrated what she felt the election should be about: a choice between two people.
Six times she told the BBC host the public had to consider who they would rather see in Downing Street - her or Jeremy Corbyn.
Last edited: 10:17pm Mon 22 May 17