TIM Farron will today accuse Theresa May of turning her back on Britain’s allies and cosying up to bullies and despots as he visits Gibraltar, which voted overwhelmingly to stay in the European Union.

The Liberal Democrat leader, whose main platform during the campaign has been the pledge to hold a second EU referendum on the final Brexit deal, will say: "Since the referendum, she has spent more time cosying up to regimes in Turkey and Saudi Arabia than she has engaging with the remaining EU states to work out the best deal for British people.

"But this twisted view of the world, where human rights are crushed, refugees trampled on and weapons exchanged with those who use them on civilians, this is not the Britain I love.”

Mr Farron will claim the Prime Minister would prefer to lead a Britain, which embraced those who sought to undermine the “very institutions we once founded".

The party leader also made clear that British citizens living abroad should have their own representatives at Westminster.

"Liberal Democrats recognise the utter unfairness of a system which denies UK citizens living abroad a vote; many of whom work for British companies and millions here in Europe who now face the uncertainty of an extreme Brexit, possibly without any deal at all. Most of whom never get the right to vote in their new country of residence either.

"That is why in our manifesto, we've committed to establishing specific constituencies for all UK citizens who live abroad."

Mr Farron has argued that the interests of Gibraltar, which voted 96 per cent to remain, have been "disregarded" by Mrs May.