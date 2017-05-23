NOW that’s a serious looking pipe - try smoking that in Glasgow Airport these days and see where it gets you.

This is the easily recognisable old crooner himself, Bing Crosby, flying into Glasgow Airport with second wife Kathryn Grant in 1966 before heading to Gleneagles for a celebrity golf tournament organised by General Eisenhower.

Loved his golf did Bing, and played in Scotland whenever he could, usually at Gleneagles or St Andrews.

