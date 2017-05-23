A neo-Nazi group banned after celebrating the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has inspired a new Scottish nationalist front, according to anti-fascist researchers.

National Action became the first UK far-right group proscribed as a terrorist organisation after it adopted the “death to traitors” slogan of the Labour MP’s extremist killer and declared “she had it coming”. But now campaign and research group Hope Not Hate believes that white supremacists, with supporters in Glasgow, have branded themselves north of the Border as Scottish Dawn.

Scottish Dawn’s black and yellow banners – the colours of the SNP – first appeared at an anti- refugee rally organised by the staunchly pro-Unionist Scottish Defence League (SDL) in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, earlier this spring.

Loading article content