A neo-Nazi group banned after celebrating the murder of Labour MP Jo Cox has inspired a new Scottish nationalist front, according to anti-fascist researchers.
National Action became the first UK far-right group proscribed as a terrorist organisation after it adopted the “death to traitors” slogan of the Labour MP’s extremist killer and declared “she had it coming”. But now campaign and research group Hope Not Hate believes that white supremacists, with supporters in Glasgow, have branded themselves north of the Border as Scottish Dawn.
Scottish Dawn’s black and yellow banners – the colours of the SNP – first appeared at an anti- refugee rally organised by the staunchly pro-Unionist Scottish Defence League (SDL) in Alloa, Clackmannanshire, earlier this spring.
The new group claims to support independence for Scotland in a “hopeful future”, but describes Nicola Sturgeon as a “Communist traitor”.
Scottish Dawn also describes itself as part of a racial struggle and claims to have drawn its members from UKIP and SDL.
However, Hope Not Hate researchers found the yellow-and-black flag waved in Alloa – a Norse Yggdrasil “Tree of life” – among a cache of images developed by National Action figure Ben Raymond.
The charity believes that Scottish Dawn is one of a new network of far-right groups Mr Raymond is creating after National Action was banned.
Their analysis is echoed by American white supremacists. Far-right website Daily Stormer said the new group was “inspired by both National Action and the Identitarian movement”.
It added that “corrupt UK elites… would have to play whack a mole with all the new groups” rising up after the National Action ban and accused the SNP of wanting to let “Third World primitives” move to Scotland.
The group, on its website, says it is ready to work with other Scottish nationalists and attempts to mimic mainstream pro-independence sentiment. However, it adds that it is for “true Scots and not new Scots” and opposes the SNP’s independence plans as a disaster.
It has not responded to requests for a comment. Scottish Dawn asking for a comment but has not received a reply.
An unnamed spokesman, said on YouTube: “First and foremost we are Scottish nationalists but we are pan-Europeanists.
“This is an racial struggle which involves everyone.”
He added: “In a hopeful future Scotland would be an independent nation....part of a Europe of sovereign nations.
“There is no malice towards our English brothers. We want to go it alone and be sovereign.”
Veteran Scottish anti-far-right campaigner Aamer Anwar said: “They appear to be yet another far-right organisation trying to tap into the independence movement.
“I suspect that some now think that they can masquerade under a new title, but it’s the same old Nazi message.”
An SNP spokesman said: “This kind of far-right, racist organisation has absolutely no place in modern Scotland.”
National Action was proscribed by Home Secretary Amber Rudd in December. She acted before the conviction of Scottish-born Thomas Mair for the murder of Ms Cox during the EU referendum.
