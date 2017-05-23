TO celebrate the people and organisations that make Glasgow a thriving city, The Herald has teamed up with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce and People Make Glasgow for the fifth Inspiring City Awards.

It recognises the citizens and organisations who are making a huge contribution to the cultural and economic climate of the city.

Councillor Susan Aitken, Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “There’s never been a more exciting time to be in Glasgow. Bursting with life, energy, passion and personality, we’re undoubtedly Scotland’s creative, cultural and economic capital. Our city brand is PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW and it’s the truth.

"Glasgow is ambitious, inventive, entrepreneurial and welcoming because our people and businesses are, which is why the city is delighted to be continuing its support for The Herald and Chamber of Commerce’s Inspiring City Awards for the fifth consecutive year. These awards provide the perfect platform to recognise those outstanding individuals and organisations that are working to make a difference at every level – from inspiring action geared at improving their local communities to enhancing the city’s reputation on the global stage across sport, education, industry, culture, the arts and the environment.”

Glasgow has a long and distinguished history of innovators, pioneers and traders who have made their mark on the world stage. Previous winners have included, Glasgow Women’s Library, Allied Vehicles, Homeless World Cup, Glasgow Film Festival, Glasgow City Football Club, Barrhead Travel, Sir Alex Ferguson, Glasgow Life and the University of Strathclyde.

It is now time to recognise the latest generation of citizens and organisations who are making a tremendous contribution to the cultural and economic climate of this great city.

Working in partnership with Glasgow’s award-winning city brand – PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW and our event partners, AHR, City Building, Developing the Young Workforce, Glasgow 2018 European Championships, Glasgow Airport, Glasgow Caledonian University, Glasgow Taxis, Glasgow Employer Board, Glasgow Welcomes, Hacking and Paterson Management Scottish Water, Scullion LAW and The Watson Foundation and we will reward individuals and organisations who have gone beyond the call of duty over the past year to encourage, mentor and support investment and growth in Glasgow.

Graeme Smith, editor of The Herald, said: The Inspiring City Awards go from strength to strength and The Herald is delighted and proud to be hosting them with Glasgow Chamber of Commerce once again this year. Anyone who has attended the awards will know they are great fun and a fantastic opportunity to celebrate what is best about Glasgow. The people of Glasgow have a fantastic story to tell about themselves and the city and I am sure this will again be reflected in the nominations.

Stuart Patrick, chief executive, Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Two of the city’s longest-lived institutions are again joining forces with the city’s award-winning PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW brand to celebrate the people and organisations which contribute freely to the culture and economy of the city - to the benefit of all citizens. With these awards, the partnership of the Chamber and The Herald is providing a high-profile platform to reinforce this commitment, and we look forward to being overwhelmed by nominations.”

We are inviting entries into fifteen categories including business, education, arts, culture and sport. New for this year is the Apprenticeship Challenge Award sponsored by Glasgow Employer Board and the Glasgow Welcomes Service Champion Award sponsored by Glasgow Welcomes.

Craig Martin, Chair of the Glasgow Employer Board, said: “The Inspiring City Awards recognise the talents of individuals and organisations which make Glasgow great, so it as the natural place for Apprenticeship Challenge to be recognised. By showcasing the varied talents of young apprentices and the fantastic projects they have undertaken for the benefit of the community we are looking at the future generation of inspiring Glaswegians”

Richard Blair, Director of AHR Architects, said: “AHR is delighted to be supporting the Inspiring City Awards for our third year. These awards capture the spirit of the city and its people and are a great celebration about all that is great about our city”

Alison McRae, Senior Director at Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, said: “Developing the Young Workforce Glasgow is delighted to be associated with the Inspiring City awards for our third year. These awards are a really special event as they allow us to recognise examples of real innovation around youth employment: where our businesses have been pioneering and gone the extra mile for the young people in our city."

Amanda McMillan, chief executive of AGS Airports Ltd and managing director of Glasgow Airport, said: “We continue to be very proud of our association with these awards, which have grown in both strength and stature since their inception in 2013.

“One of the most important considerations for any prospective airline looking to introduce a new route is a destination’s story. With the introduction of last year’s daily Air France service to Charles de Gaulle and this month’s launch of Delta Air Lines’ New York-JFK route, it’s clear our city certainly has a fantastic tale to tell.

"Glasgow’s reputation in recent years as both a top city destination and gateway to Scotland has been hard earned and we all have a role to play in ensuring our city continues to thrive.

“The Inspiring City Awards play an important role in celebrating our many achievements and are also a fantastic way to recognise those who have helped further enhance Glasgow’s reputation.”

Glasgow 2018 Championships Director Colin Hartley, said: “Every year the Inspiring City Awards celebrates the fantastic work and achievements of the many people and organisations who go that extra mile to make Glasgow such a unique and special place. And nowhere is that more evident in the world of sport, where we are now recognised as one of the world’s top five sporting cities.

“Glasgow will take the next step in our proud sporting journey in 2018 when we host the inaugural European Championships, bringing together some of the continent’s top sports during 11 days of world-class sporting action. It promises to be a must watch, must attend event, elevating the status of European Champions and building on our position as a world leading sporting city.”

Professor Toni Hilton, Dean of Glasgow School for Business and Society at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU), said: We are delighted to support these awards which showcase the world-class performance of companies and organisations within Glasgow. We are particularly proud to sponsor an award that promotes and recognises the positive social impact of those activities and achievements.

Glasgow Taxis Chairman Stephen Flynn, said: “The Inspiring City Awards have quickly grown to become established as one of the biggest and best celebrations of Glasgow each year. Glasgow Taxis Ltd is very proud to be associated with these Awards and we’re delighted to again confirm our support this year.

“The city of Glasgow is all about its people and Glasgow Taxis Ltd is no different, we depend on the quality and commitment of our drivers and staff and the loyalty and engagement of our customers. So it makes sense to get behind an event which celebrates those special people who make Glasgow tick and we look forward to a memorable Inspiring City Awards 2017.”

Hacking and Paterson Management Services said: "We are proud of our Glasgow heritage and are again delighted at being involved in supporting these great awards for a 2nd year. We continue to invest in the people of Glasgow, who coupled with the growth and prosperity of local businesses are at the core of what makes Glasgow such a great City. All of last year’s nominees showed their dedication to the long term investment and betterment of Glasgow and we are again looking for strong, dedicated and dynamic entrants to the Legacy Award who have, through innovation, created lasting change within their industry for the betterment of Glasgow City and its people.

Glasgow Welcomes said: " We are proud to sponsor the Service Champion Award. As the city’s tourism service initiative, our role is to inspire and develop our people to deliver outstanding levels of customer service to provide a truly memorable visitor experience. We are keen to recognise individuals and businesses who are making a real difference to the city’s reputation as a leading destination.”

Scullion LAW sponsors of the Carer(s) of the Year Award said: "Scullion LAW care greatly about the individuals we work with and for. We value our staff and clients in equal measure. Fundamentally we care about people and are here to support them with all their legal needs.

We work closely with local schools, community projects and charities such as Marie Curie Care (supporting the terminally ill) and Alzheimer Scotland (supporting families with Dementia). We want to support the 'carer' award to recognise, reward and support those in the community who also go above and beyond to show people they care."

Dr Graham Paterson, Executive Director of City Building, said: “City Building is proud to support this year’s Inspiring Cities awards. As one of Glasgow’s biggest employers, we’re keen to celebrate the contribution that Glasgow’s businesses are making to the economic development of the city and its future growth. Glasgow has a multitude of talented and innovative businesses, and these awards will recognise their success as well as the important role that they play in encouraging other organisations to achieve their full potential.”

John M Watson OBE who set up The Watson Foundation praised the Inspiring City Awards 2017 saying: "The awards represent all that is great about the people and organisations in a world-class city like Glasgow. We are particularly pleased to be working with The Herald and Glasgow Chamber of Commerce. It is a great opportunity to celebrate and reward those who love Glasgow and help it to flourish."

Alan Thomson, Head of Corporate Relations, Scottish Water, said: “A key part of Glasgow’s success will be how people and businesses look after our natural environment. At Scottish Water we depend on natural resources every day and that’s why we want to recognise and celebrate businesses that show environmental leadership within their activities”.

This year’s entrants have until Wednesday, July 19, 2017 to submit their online submission. Entry is free and all categories are open to individuals, businesses and third sector organisations, so get involved.

Please visit, http://newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/icas to submit an entry or for more information please contact Heather Steven on 0141 302 6018.

Art and Culture Award

supported by AHR

This category will reward an outstanding contribution that has enhanced the reputation of Glasgow’s cultural ambitions on the global stage. This category will embrace all art forms, including digital, design and architecture.

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award

supported by Glasgow Caledonian University Glasgow School for Business and Society

This category will recognise an individual or group within an organisation who has inspired actions that make a significant difference to the wellbeing of the community in which they operate.

Carer(s) of the Year Award

supported by Scullion LAW

New for 2016, this category will recognise a very special care worker or team who work in the care profession or perhaps someone who looks after a relative, neighbour or friend providing care and support to them or within their local community. If you know someone who is kind, thoughtful and compassionate, and who invariably goes above and beyond the call of duty to care for those less fortunate then please enter them today.

Education Award

supported by Glasgow Taxis

This award will recognise a pioneering achievement by an individual or institution that has made an impact on the learning and development of Glasgow citizens at all levels.

Environmental Award

supported by Scottish Water

This award will recognise an outstanding contribution to enhance Glasgow’s environment and/or combating climate change within the country.

Industry and Business Award

Supported by City Building

This award will recognise an outstanding contribution that has encouraged, inspired and fostered business growth and development in the city.

Outstanding contribution by a Business Leader

This award will recognise an individual at the forefront of business who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and commitment to Glasgow. Judges will look for someone who inspires others through their contribution with exceptional commitment, motivation, effort and vision.

Outstanding contribution by a Young Business Leader

supported by The Watson Foundation

This award will recognise a young individual (under 35) at the forefront of business who has demonstrated outstanding achievement and commitment to Glasgow. Judges will look for someone who inspires others through their contribution with exceptional commitment, motivation, effort and vision.

Sport Award

supported by Glasgow 2018 European Championships

To recognise an outstanding achievement that has fostered the development of sport in the city. They may have inspired others to become more active, been a role model or helped secure facilities and funding within their local communities, region or throughout Scotland.

Industry & Young People Innovation Award

supported by Developing the Young Workforce Glasgow

This category will recognise where industry has created an innovative project that has proven to make a significant difference to young people in the city. We want to hear about the main aims and objectives of the project and a short description of the activities undertaken by the partnership.

The PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW Award

presented by PEOPLE MAKE GLASGOW

This award recognises an individual or business which has made a lasting contribution to the city’s legacy.

Legacy Award

supported by Hacking & Paterson Management

Judges will assess how projects, businesses, individuals and communities can create lasting change across Glasgow. For example, has your business successfully secured new contracts or has your community been improved by new facilities and greater engagement. We want to hear about the organisations and people who create legacy and a positive difference for Glasgow citizens.

Life Time Achievement Award

supported by Glasgow Airport

The award will be presented to an outstanding individual/organisation who have dedicated their time to the development of the city and its people.

The Apprenticeship Challenge Award

supported by Glasgow Employer Board

This category recognises an apprentice or team of apprentices that have used their skills and current experience to develop and deliver a project aimed at benefitting the local community. The judges will look at the skills and ideas the apprentices have brought to the project and how these have been executed. They will also consider if the project has made a positive impact to businesses or individuals in the community.

Glasgow Welcomes Service Champion Award

supported by Glasgow Welcomes

New for 2017, this category will recognise individuals and businesses working in Glasgow’s tourism, leisure, retail and hospitality sectors, who strive to consistently deliver outstanding levels of customer service excellence. With a focus on people, nominations should include innovative ways in which the individual or organisation has enhanced the customer experience, and should provide demonstrable and quantifiable evidence of their success, along with testimonials and/or case studies.