US star Ariana Grande has said she is "broken" following a suspected terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena concert left 19 dead.
Dozens of others were injured in the explosion moments after the singer left the stage on Monday evening.
Tweeting in the early hours of Tuesday, the 23-year-old said: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."
The moment the explosion happened in Manchester arena. The young woman who got this footage is ok. pic.twitter.com/DiWqhE0xdL— Natasha Fatah (@NatashaFatah) May 23, 2017
Meanwhile Grande's management team, Scooter Braun Projects, said they had been left heartbroken by the incident and praised the actions of Manchester's emergency services.
They said in a statement: "Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack.
broken.— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017
from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words.
"We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act.
"We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed toward danger to help save lives.
"We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers."
