TWENTY TWO people are dead and dozens injured after a terrorist bombing branded a "barbaric attack" tore through young music fans at a concert in Manchester.

There are children among the 22 killed in the Manchester attack, Greater Manchester Police chief constable Ian Hopkins said.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is "currently being treated as a terrorist incident".

Chief Constable of Manchester Police Ian Hopkins has said lone male attacker, who died in the blast, was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated.

Concert-goers and witnesses have described the chaos after "huge bomb-like bangs" went off in Manchester Arena following an Ariana Grande gig.

One fan at the concert with his sister described how the apparent explosion hit the venue as they were leaving the building.

Majid Khan, 22, said: "I and my sister, along with a lot of others, were seeing Ariana Grande perform at Manchester Arena, and we were all exiting the venue when a huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone and we were all trying to flee the arena.

"It was one bang and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit Trinity Way and that was blocked so everyone was just running to any exit they could find as quickly as they could.

"Everyone was in a huge state of panic, calling each other as some had gone to the toilet whilst this had gone off, so it was just extremely disturbing for everyone there."

Oliver Jones, 17, was at the concert with his 19-year-old sister.

He said: "I was in the toilet and heard a loud bang just after the concert had finished and people had started to leave.

"The bang echoed around the foyer of the arena and people started to run.

"I seen people running and screaming towards one direction and then many were turning around to run back the other way.

"Security was running out as well as the fans and concert goers.

"Reports of blood and people injured."

People across Manchester offered up rooms for those affected by a suspected terror attack which shook the city on Monday night.

Following the incident, which left at least 19 people dead and dozens more injured, the hashtag #roomforManchester started trending - with many volunteering their homes to those in need.

Actor Eamonn John Gannon was among those offering help, tweeting: "I'm 10 mins away from the arena and if anyone needs food drinks or charge your phone or a sofa or anything get in touch #roomformanchester."

Another Twitter user, Laura Burton, wrote: "Anyone needing a lift from Manchester, let me know and I can come to pick you up and make sure you're safe."

Martine Felicia said: "Need to be driven home? Need a place to stay for the night? I can offer both."

And Rebekah Spratt wrote: "If anyone needs a sofa, a charger, a brew-please [direct message]."

Amid the chaos following the explosion, there were unconfirmed reports that dozens of stranded children had been taken in by a nearby Holiday Inn, while local pubs and a snooker hall also said they were taking people in.

Social media users also reported seeing taxi companies offering their services for free to those needing a ride home from the city centre.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was among those praising the efforts of the volunteers, tweeting that their efforts demonstrated "the true spirit of our city in the face of such devastating tragedy".

And local councillor Bev Craig tweeted: "Mancunians opening their homes to those stranded, and businesses offering free rides. This is the Manchester I love."

Health workers visiting Manchester have offered to pitch in to help care for those injured in an explosion at a concert in the city.

NHS staff attending a conference in the city offered support to local hospitals treating the wounded.

North West Ambulance NHS Trust sent 60 ambulances to the scene of the suspected terror attack.

It said that 59 casualties had been taken to nearby hospitals and a number of walking wounded were treated at the scene.

Greater Manchester Police said that the injured were being treated at six local hospitals.

Kirsty Withers, a theatre clinical manager at University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay (UHMB) NHS Foundation Trust, offered assistance to Manchester Royal Infirmary online, writing: "We are visiting for a health conference from morecambe bay trust tomorrow 3 Theatre ODPs available if needed."

Stuart Hosking-Durn, an emergency preparedness, resilience and response professional with UHMB, also used Twitter to offer help, posting: "do you need extra hands, we have staff in Manchester, have ID and can attend."

Mancunian GP Faizan Awan tweeted: "If you need any help doing clinical work either on wards or minors, let me know. Can be with you in 10 minutes.