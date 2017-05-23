SECURITY in Glasgow is to be reviewed following the Manchester suicide bombing which killed at least 22 people.
Glasgow city council leader Susan Aitken confirmed meetings are to be held today in the wake of last night's terror attack.
In a statement she said the council's Chief Executive Annemarie O'Donnell is to meet with Police Scotland, Glasgow Life executives as well as those at the SEC venue to discuss what implications the attack will have for Glasgow.
At the City Chambers in George Square, the Union Jack is flying at half mast as a mark of respect for the 22 killed and dozens injured so far.
Ms Aitken, who was newly elected as leader earlier this month, also extended a hand of support to Manchester, describing the brutal bombing as "appalling and disgusting".
She has also written to Manchester's mayor, Labour's Andy Burnham, to offer support on behalf of the city.
Ms Aitken described Mancunians as "amongst Glasgow's closest friends" and said the attack was an "appalling and disgusting outrage."
In a statement, she said: "The people of the great city of Manchester are amongst Glasgow’s closest friends and I know every Glaswegian will join with me in sending our condolences and love to everyone who has been caught up in this attack.
“I have written this morning to Mayor Burnham offering him any support Glasgow can give.
“The council’s Chief Executive will today be discussing the safety and security of Glasgow’s venues with Police Scotland.
"She will also meet with the Chief Executives of Glasgow Life and the SEC as we begin to consider the security implications for the city.
“However, Glasgow, like Manchester, is a city which loves live music. The purpose of this attack is to inspire fear. I will not be afraid, and we will not be afraid.
"I will continue to enjoy our vibrant live music scene and I know the people of Glasgow will feel exactly the same."
