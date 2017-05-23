SECURITY in Glasgow is to be reviewed following the Manchester suicide bombing which killed at least 22 people.

Glasgow city council leader Susan Aitken confirmed meetings are to be held today in the wake of last night's terror attack.

In a statement she said the council's Chief Executive Annemarie O'Donnell is to meet with Police Scotland, Glasgow Life executives as well as those at the SEC venue to discuss what implications the attack will have for Glasgow.

Loading article content