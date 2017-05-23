The cruel impact of the of the Manchester bombing is being felt as far away as Barra in the Outer Isles, where a father is desperate for news of his daughter who was at the concert with her friend.
There has been no information on Laura MacIntyre or Eilidh MacLeod and they have not been seen since the suicide bomber acted as fans were leaving the concert by US singer Ariana Grande.
Family members said the girls had not been heard from since the explosion.
Laura's father Micheal MacIntyre tweeted: "Please...please retweet. Looking for my daughter and her friend. Laura Macintyre and Eilidh Macleod #manchesterattack"
There was also an appeal by Eilidh's aunt Margaret MacNeil which has been shared thousands of times on Facebook.
"My niece and her friend were at the Ariana Grande concert tonight and there has been no contact since the explosion.
"Please let us find the girls safe and well. They are Eilidh MacLeod and Laura MacIntyre."
SNP candidate and former MP for the Western Isles Angus Macneil, has tweeted that he was very worried.
Very worried about 2 missing girls from Island of Barra who were in Manchester last night.— Angus B MacNeil SNP (@AngusMacNeilSNP) May 23, 2017
Laura MacIntyre & Eilidh MacLeod. Please Share pic.twitter.com/2gdFlmZGAs
