The cruel impact of the of the Manchester bombing is being felt as far away as Barra in the Outer Isles, where a father is desperate for news of his daughter who was at the concert with her friend.

There has been no information on Laura MacIntyre or Eilidh MacLeod and they have not been seen since the suicide bomber acted as fans were leaving the concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Family members said the girls had not been heard from since the explosion.

