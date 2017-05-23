VANDALS have targeted a Glasgow mosque with offensive graffiti.
Shocked members of the public spotted the graffiti on the wall of the Central Mosque in the Gorbals this morning.
Resident Alisdair Woodburn took a picture of the scrawl, which simply states: " ISIS" with a love heart drawn round it, as he passed by this morning.
Loading article content
He said he walked past the Mosque last night and the graffiti wasn't there, but as he returned this morning he saw it.
However the police say the graffitti appeared over the weekend.
It was initially thought to have appeared in the wake of the Manchester attack, however police have now confirmed they received a report on Saturday May 20 about the vandalism.
Glasgow City Council have confirmed they are visiting the area today to remove the offensive message.
A police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm that this incident was reported to police on Saturday 20 May 2017, and police enquiries are ongoing."
The Central Mosque has been contacted for comment.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.