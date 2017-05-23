Scottish politicians and public service leaders have payed tribute to those killed and the families affected by a terrorist attack at Manchester Arena last night.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is holding a meeting of the Scottish Government's Resilience Committee on Monday morning.

She said: "My thoughts are with the victims, their families and all those who have been affected by this barbaric attack in Manchester.

"The Scottish Government is working with Police Scotland and the UK Government to ensure that we have a full understanding of the developing situation.

"I will convene a meeting of the Scottish Government's Resilience Committee this morning to receive an update and to consider any implications for Scotland."

Election campaigning across Scotland has been suspended and flags at the Scottish Parliament are flying at half-mast.

Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley said: "My thoughts and those of everyone at Police Scotland are with those who have lost loved ones or who were injured in the attack in Manchester.

"As part of the UK-wide response to these events, Police Scotland continues to review all safety and security plans and operations.

"This includes ensuring our armed policing and specialist resources are appropriately deployed.

"People will therefore see armed police on patrol at transport hubs and crowded places.

"There is no intelligence to suggest there is any threat to Scotland but I would ask the public to remain alert and report anything suspicious.

"We continue to liaise with the UK authorities in response to this incident."

The Church of Scotland's General Assembly held a minute's silence for the victims of the terror attack and has offered prayers for the victims.

Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning Moderator, of the General Assembly, said: "When the news of this appalling and brutal act in Manchester came to us, most of us will have been stunned.

"That young people and children, with others, could be the subject of what police are now treating as a premeditated act of violence is beyond comprehension.

"There is no cause, political or religious, that justifies actions of senseless brutality, anywhere or at any time.

"Today the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland offers its prayer and deepest concern to all who have been caught up in this action.

"The young people and their families and friends, the emergency and security services, and the people of that great city of Manchester.

"We pray for them and send our sincerest wishes of peace to come in this heart-rending situation."

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said: "This is a barbaric and sickening attack, targeted at young and vulnerable people enjoying a night at a concert.

"It is a heartbreaking moment for our country, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those who have lost their lives and with those who are injured.

Ms Dugdale paid tribute to the emergency services involved in the response to the attack.

She added: "Across the UK we are today grieving for the people of Manchester. I pay tribute to the dedication of the brave emergency service workers who ran into danger.

"We have all been moved by the actions of ordinary people who opened their doors, cared for scared youngsters, provided transport to concert-goers, and are giving blood at donor banks to help those injured. This great city is today demonstrating to the world the true spirit of Manchester.

"As a mark of respect, Scottish Labour will be suspending all General Election campaigning today."

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said: "I am horrified by the deaths and injuries in Manchester.

"My deepest sympathies are with the victims, and with families who have lost loved ones, as well as those desperately waiting for news.

"As a sign of respect, all General Election campaigning has been suspended."