The Prime Minister said the security services believe they know the identity of the bomber.
A suicide bomber deliberately chose the place where he could cause "maximum carnage" when he detonated a bomb at a pop concert in Manchester, the Prime Minister has said.
Theresa May said "many" children and young people were among the 22 dead and 59 injured in the attack.
She confirmed that police and security services believe they know the identity of the man responsible and are now working to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a group.
Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee, Mrs May condemned the "cowardice" of the attacker and hailed those who rushed to help, who had shown "the spirit of Britain ... a spirit that through years of conflict and terrorism has never been broken and will never be broken".
She vowed: "The terrorists will never win and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail."
