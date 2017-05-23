A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bomb attack which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more in Manchester.

The arrest was announced just moments after Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the "appalling sickening cowardice" of the lone suicide bomber who detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Declaring that police and security services would be given whatever resources were needed to track down any accomplices of the attacker, Mrs May vowed: "The terrorists will never win and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail."

