The first victim of the Manchester bomb attack at the city's arena has been named by her college as Georgina Callander.
Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, spoke of its "enormous sadness" after hearing that the student died as a result of the blast at the Ariana Grande concert.
A spokesman said in a statement the young girl was on the second year of her health and social care course, and was a former student at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.
"Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss," the college said.
"We are offering all available support possible at this tragic time, including counselling with our dedicated student support team."
Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy confirmed that Georgina died as a result of the injuries she sustained.
In a statement the school said: "Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Georgina's family at this terrible time, and we think especially of her brothers Harry and Daniel who were also former students of the school.
"All of our students will gather together today for a time of prayer and reflection and to give thanks for the life of Georgina."
Following the news of her death, former Grange Hill actor Once Upon A Time actor Sean Maguire tweeted to say he had "just met" Georgina in April.
He said: "She was so young & sweet. She was killed last night Manchester. My love to her and all the families of the victims."
