CELTIC youngster Josh Kerr has completed a move to newly-promoted Brighton and Hove Albion.
The Championship runners-up announced on Tuesday that the defender has penned a two-year contract at the club after joining for an undisclosed fee.
Kerr has never made a first-team appearance for the Hoops, but was part of the team that clinched the SFA Youth Cup with a 3-0 win over Rangers in the final this season.
The 19-year-old will join up with the Seagulls' Under-23 squad when the transfer window officially opens on 10 June.
“We are delighted that we’ve been able to acquire the services of Josh for next season," said Brighton Under-23 coach Simon Rusk.
“He will be an excellent addition to the under-23 squad, and his versatility across the back four will be a key asset.
“We are looking forward to welcoming him into the squad for pre-season, and hopefully he can push on and challenge for a place in our first team."
