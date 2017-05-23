A film about the Scottish music scene, Teenage Superstars, is to be part of this year's Edinburgh International Film Festival.

The film, a follow up to Big Gold Dream, the acclaimed documentary film about Edinburgh's post-punk scene, is part of the selection of Scottish films and film makers released by the festival (EIFF) this week.

Teenage Superstars, directed by Grant McPhee, looks at a later period of popular music, and especially Bellshill bands such as BMX Bandits, Soup Dragons and Boy Hairdressers.

Mark Adams, artistic director of the festival said: "Scottish talent has always been at the heart of the festival, and I am thrilled to once again illuminate the great work that currently exists within the country.

"The quality, variety and breadth of this year’s programme is a true testament to the high-level of craftsmanship in past and present Scottish film”.

The EIFF will show another music documentary, The Groove is Not Trivial, about the Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser.

Scottish director Peter Mackie Burns will present his feature debut with Daphne, which stars Emily Beecham and Geraldine James while Scottish actress Freya Mavor stars in the world premiere of comedy-drama Modern Life is Rubbish.

The festival will also show Waterboys, set in Edinburgh, and Edie, a movie set near the Suilven mountain in Sutherland, starring Kevin Guthrie.

There will be a screening of The Edge of the World by Michael Powell, in Edinburgh University's research facility wave tank, and the EIFF says "during the event, the tank will mimic the cinematic seascapes depicted in this tale of the evacuation of a remote island community [St Kilda] off the Scottish coast."

Also screening is Oliver Pike’s short documentary St Kilda, Its People and Birds from 1908, with a new score by Alex Menzies and lighting by Florence To.

Filmmaker Justin Edgar also returns to the EIFF with The Marker, starring veteran Scottish actor John Hannah.

The festival will also present The Last Photograph, a drama revolving around the Lockerbie disaster, directed by and starring Danny Huston.

It has announced the launch of its inaugural "immersive event cinema experience", EIFF: Play.

This year’s programme will show films from Edgar Wright, including Scott Pilgrim vs the World, zombie-comedy Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz.

They will take place at The Venue at Potterrow and Teviot Row House, The Biscuit Factory, and Church Hill Theatre.

Adams said: “We’re thrilled to launch EIFF: Play in our 70th Anniversary Year. For the first time, we’re taking the concept of Edgar Wright’s incredible catalogue of films and bringing them to life across Edinburgh, with a number of immersive cinema experiences and parties.”