The second victim of a terror attack at Manchester Arena has been named as eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos.

She is the youngest victim of 22 people killed at an Ariana Grande concert last night when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive at the show.

Saffie Roussos, a "beautiful little girl", was killed in the attack which ripped through the venue on Monday night.

In a statement released through Lancashire County Council, Tarleton Community Primary School headteacher Chris Upton said: "News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends.

"The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking."

It continued: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.

"Our focus is now on helping pupils and staff cope with this shocking news and we have called in specialist support from Lancashire County Council to help us do that.

"We are a tight-knit school and wider community and will give each other the support that we need at this difficult time."

The schoolgirl had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire.

They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Before confirmation of Saffie's death, they posted a Facebook appeal for information about her whereabouts.

22 people are dead and dozens injured after a terrorist bombing tore through young music fans at a concert in Manchester.

IS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed a 23-year-old has been arrested in connection with last night's events.