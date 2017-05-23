A CHILDRENS charity has been advising parents what to do if their children have been affected by the terror attack in Manchester.
At least 22 people have been killed and more than 59 injured after an explosion following the Ariana Grande concert last night, Monday.
An NSPCC spokesperson said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of the devastating terror attack in Manchester.
"Our thoughts are with the victims and families of those who have been affected.
“Our advice for any child or teenager upset and anxious in light of this news is for them to talk to a trusted adult, be it a parent, teacher or Childline."
The NSPCC has published the following advice to help parents talk to their children about terrorism:
• Listen carefully to a child’s fears and worries
• Offer reassurance and comfort and avoid complicated and worrying explanations that could leave them more frightened and confused.
• Help them find advice and support to understand distressing events and feelings.
• Children can always contact Childline free and confidentially 24/7 If you’re worried about a child you can contact the NSPCC Helpline to talk to our trained practitioners for 24/7 help, support and advice on 0808 800 5000 or help@nspcc.org.uk
