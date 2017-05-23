British authorities have identified suspected Manchester suicide bomber as Salman Abedi, US officials have said.
Reportedly a 22-year-old British man of Libyan origin, Abedi detonated a deadly explosive that ripped through the Manchester Arena venue just fans were leaving an Ariana Grande concert at around 10.30pm, resulting in 22 deaths.
Armed officers raided Abedi's earlier on Tuesday, ordering residents indoors as they carried out a controlled explosion.
Loading article content
Elsmore Road, where he was registered as having lived, became the centre of the investigation into Monday's outrage as detectives hunted those thought to be behind the blast.
The suspect was named by US security services in Washington, as those who live on the red-bricked semi-detached street said they know little about those who reside at the address.
An eight-year-old and a teenager are among the 22 to have been killed in the attack at the arena.
The attack was carried after the bomber detonated an improvised explosive device.
He died at the scene.
Another 23-year-old has been arrested in South Manchester in connection with the incident.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack, although US authorities have said this is not yet verified.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.