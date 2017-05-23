Hundreds of people, including young children, have gathered at a Glasgow vigil for the victims of the Manchester attack.

Glasgow City Council organised the event in George Square to allow people to show support and pay their respects after the attack at the Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

A two-minute silence was held before a wreath was laid by Lord Provost Eva Bolander.

Others who had gathered placed candles, flowers and a teddy in the square.

The council said the people of Manchester were among Glasgow's "closest friends" and the union flag flew at half-mast above the City Chambers.

Ms Bolander said: "This was the height of cowardice and truly evil.

"We stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Manchester to show strength, love and deep sympathy for all people affected."

Among the crowd of around 200 people in George Square was Joanne Toward and her daughters Carly, 10, and Kayla, six.

She held back tears as she said: "It's heartbreaking. Carly is at the age where she wants to go to concerts and things, it's just too sad.

"We just want to pay our respects in some way."

Council leader Susan Aitken said Glasgow had faced a terrorist attack 10 years ago at the city's airport and that citizens would support the people of Manchester.

She said: "We didn't let it divide us, we supported each other, we stood in solidarity and we will do so again with each other here in Glasgow and people across the UK."

Ms Aitken added: "This (attack) is very close to home in a city that we have a great deal in common with.

"It's a devastating attack of terror and all we can do is send out love, our sympathy and our condolences and say that we stand in solidarity."

Thomas Kerr attended the vigil because he wanted to pay his respects.

"I was in tears this morning when I found out that one little girl was eight - my little sister is just seven and that really hit home.

"It's absolutely shocking and I just want to show my respect and stand in solidarity."

Two teenagers from Barra remain unaccounted for and at least four people were treated in hospitals in Scotland, none with life-threatening injuries, after the attack.