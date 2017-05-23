A fund for the victims of the Manchester suicide bomb attack has seen more than £500,000 pledged in support for those affected.
In the wake of the deadly blast local news organisation the Manchester Evening News set up a crowdfunding initiative following requests from readers on how they could help.
Just 10 hours after its launch, more than £550,000 had been donated by thousands of people to the families and victims of the atrocity, which saw 22 killed and many more injured.
Manchester Evening News editor-in-chief Rob Irvine said: "Our wonderful city of Manchester has been terribly wounded.
"But it is a huge solace to see the response of individuals and organisations who have responded to cowardice and evil with kindness and generosity.
"More than 21,000 people have supported our fund-raising appeal to the tune of close on £550,000, and the figure of donations is growing all the time.
"We are arranging with a charity to ensure this financial support, some of it from large corporations, reaches the families of those affected by this appalling tragedy."
:: To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/westandtogethermanchester
