The party leaders' campaigns for the June 8 General Election will remain suspended on Wednesday following the Manchester Arena terrorist attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May, who visited Manchester and chaired two meetings of the emergency Cobra committee on Tuesday, will continue handling the response to the atrocity.

The campaigns of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat counterpart Tim Farron, who both attended the vigil in Manchester after the attack, will also remain paused.

