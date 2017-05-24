SAFFIE Roussos was just eight years old. She was described by her primary school’s head teacher as "simply a beautiful little girl, who was loved by everyone".

But, in what Theresa May branded an “appalling, sickening act of cowardice,” her life was taken from her by a suicide bomber, who targeted children as they left an Ariana Grande pop concert in Manchester.

Saffie was among 22 people who were murdered and 59 who were injured; the worst terrorist atrocity since the 7/7 attack in London 12 years ago.

Two other victims were named as health and social care student Georgina Callander, 18, from Chorley, near Bolton, and John Atkinson, 28, from Radcliffe, near Bury.

As details began to trickle out some families were still desperate to hear news of their loved ones.

Two Scottish girls were reported missing. Police Scotland have been in contact with the families of Laura MacIntyre and Eilidh MacLeod from Barra, who were at the concert but have not been seen since the bomb attack.

Nor has Charlotte Campbell from Manchester heard from her 15-year-old daughter Olivia. While her husband desperately scoured the streets of Manchester, she has stayed at home, "phoning everybody, hospitals, police, all these centres that the children have been put in".

Saffie had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire. Friends said they were both admitted to separate hospitals and were being treated for injuries.

Before confirmation of Saffie's death, they had posted a Facebook appeal for information about the eight-year-old’s whereabouts.

Most of the injured are being tended to at eight local hospitals; 12 are children under the age of 16. Some are said to have life-changing injuries. At least four people have been treated in Scottish hospitals with three thought to have been discharged.

After chairing a morning meeting of the Cobra emergency committee, the Prime Minister, travelled to Manchester, where she was updated by police chiefs and made a private visit to the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital to talk to some of the victims.

Afterwards, she said: “It is an absolutely barbaric attack. To cut off lives in this way is absolutely devastating. Our thoughts and prayers must be with their families and friends.”

In the aftermath of the attack, a higher police and security presence was employed in cities across the UK.

Police Scotland said it was looking very closely at every event in the next 14 days to ensure there was a consistent and appropriate security approach across the country. The review will include Saturday’s Scottish Cup Final at Hampden Park.

Last night in central Manchester, thousands of people attended a vigil outside the town hall in Albert Square to show defiance and express solidarity.

Local, Lu Bowen, who brought flowers to lay as a mark of respect, said it had been an "horrific" day but added: “When the chips are down, Manchester always pulls together.”

The attack took place just after 10.30pm on Monday towards the end of the pop concert in the Manchester Arena. As thousands of concert-goers began to leave, the terrorist set off his bomb in the foyer. The home-made device was packed with nuts, bolts, ball-bearings and nails.

Panic ensued as people, mainly youngsters, desperately tried to leave the auditorium.

Some 60 ambulances attended the scene along with highly specialised crews, who sought to stabilise the injured before dozens of them were transported to A&E departments across the city.

Off-duty hospital staff went into work to help. Locals offered concert-goers accommodation. Taxi-drivers ferried others home. Local supermarkets offered free food and drink.

Manchester's blood donor centres said they had experienced an "incredible" public response.

Shortly after the attack donations to support the families of those injured and killed poured in. The city’s local paper, the Manchester Evening News, raised around £200,000 within hours.

Downing Street said that overnight the PM had been kept informed regularly by officials as the full horror of the attack unfolded.

At 4am, she telephoned Jeremy Corbyn. Both agreed to suspend the election campaign. The SNP manifesto launch was postponed. It is expected the suspension of campaigning will continue to at least Wednesday night.

The Labour leader said: “There can be nothing worse than losing a child in a situation like this.

"We have to put our arms around them and support them, not just today but in all the very difficult days to come because a trauma like this doesn't go in a day or two, it's there with them for the rest of their lives.”

At Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs: “There can be nothing more cowardly than attacking children and young people enjoying a fun night-out.

“Across Scotland today, we stand in solidarity with the people of Manchester; a great city with which so many of us here in Scotland share a great affinity," said the First Minister.

Elsewhere, the Muslim Council of Britain denounced the terror attack as "horrific" and "criminal".

Abroad, expressions of condemnation for the terrorist and of support for Manchester and the UK were made by several world leaders.

Donald Trump told Mrs May in a phonecall: "Americans stand with the people of the United Kingdom." Later, during a visit to Jerusalem the US President dismissed terrorists who commit such acts as “losers”.

Emmanuel Macron, the new French President, said his thoughts were with the British people, the victims and those close to them. “We are fighting together against terrorism," he declared.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian President, “expressed his condolences to the British Prime Minister following the Manchester bomb attack".

After so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility, the authorities named the terrorist as Manchester-born Salman Abedi. The 22-year-old was from a Libyan family, who came to Britain as refugees.

Police, seeking to find if the suicide bomber had accomplices, raided two homes in south Manchester. At Fallowfield, officers used a controlled explosion to gain safe entry to a property. At nearby Whalley Range, a 23-year-old man was arrested.

Sources said Abedi was known to the security services but they did not believe he posed an immediate threat.