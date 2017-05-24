GOODNESS, they can be pretty tough on this ferry if they catch you without a ticket. No wait a minute, it’s actually the great escapologist Harry Houdini, handcuffed, and about to be locked into a wooden box before being thrown into the East River in New York in July, 1912.

He escaped, “to the delight of onlookers” as the obverse of the photograph records.

The authorities had refused to let him use one of the piers so he hired a tugboat, invited the press on board, and was nailed into the crate which was lowered into the water. He escaped in under a minute.

