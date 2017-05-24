SOARING property prices in Glasgow’s suburbs are set to contribute to an average increase in property prices of six per cent over the next five years, according to research from Barclays.
Much higher increases are expected in affluent areas on the outskirts of Glasgow, with prices in Edinburgh and Stirling also forecast to rise rapidly. The Barclay’s UK Property Predictor said a six per cent hike would take the average property value in Scotland to almost £180,000 by 2021.
However, East Renfrewshire prices are expected to rise by almost a quarter (23.8 per cent) while East Dunbartonshire property owners can expect a 22.5 per cent increase. In Edinburgh the predicted rise is 20.2 per cent and it is 19.1 per cent in Stirling.
Loading article content
The price prediction tool placed Scotland fifth in terms of UK “regions”, behind London (11.9 per cent), eastern England (9.4 per cent), the south-east (8.7 per cent) and the Midlands (6.3 per cent).
Barclays said factors expected to drive higher property prices are high employment rates, growth in the private housing market and an increase in rates of average earnings.
The research uses factors including rental trends, employment and commuter behaviour as well as current house prices to identify property hotspots.
The bank said a combination of highly-regarded schools and good commuter access were a factor in East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire, while a high population growth rate in Edinburgh is expected to put pressure on property prices. Stirling is valued for its location and history but is also expected to benefit from economic and employment growth, including a City Deal focusing on creating a digital district, city park and regeneration of the harbour and River Forth.
The project is predicted to create 3,000 jobs and increase tourism by 25 per cent to turn the city into a digital technology, food and drink hub.
The research questioned high net worth investors from across the UK to reveal where and why they plan to buy property in the future.
This showed investors in Scotland own three properties on average, taking the average total value of a property portfolio in Scotland to £818,093.
Calum Brewster, of Barclay’s north region, said there was increasing confidence among property investors in Scotland.
He added: “It Is also interesting to see from our research how investment prospects are emerging outside of the established property heartland of London and the south of England into Scotland, with economic growth and employment opportunity fuelling growth in hotspots across the UK.”
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.