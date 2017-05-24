THE Church of Scotland has called for guarantees for European citizens living in Scotland to be set out ahead of Brexit negotiations.

Richard Frazer, convener of the Church and Society Council, said the UK and Scotland should reject "clenched fist" policies that close down migration and also leave people who fail to gain asylum in destitution.

He told the General Assembly, the annual gathering in Edinburgh of around 730 senior Kirk figures that the Church has "long held support for the European project".

He said: "It has helped to eliminate the military rivalry that plagued the European continent for a millennium, it has brought about improvements to the working conditions of millions and improved environmental regulation and the status of human rights.

"We express profound concern for and solidarity with the many EU citizens whose status within our society has been called into question by the refusal of the UK government to offer any guarantees prior to negotiating the terms for Brexit.

"And we seek the support of the General Assembly in calling out those who would raise a 'clenched fist' rather than opening the hand of welcome and friendship."

The council called on the assembly to "regret the reported rise in xenophobic and racist attacks on people following the result of the EU Referendum and affirm the valuable role of citizens from other parts of Europe living in Scotland".

It also said moves should be made to "ensure the voice of the Church is heard in the public debate around the Article 50 negotiations".

Mr Frazer said: "For the Church of Scotland there are questions about how it might respect and acknowledge with integrity its own position held over many years given the result of the referendum, while also taking into account the views and wishes of partner churches in the UK and in the rest of Europe.

"There is also the question of how the democratic decision made in Scotland in 2014 to remain part of the UK and in 2016 the decision by the UK to leave the EU, might be understood when at the same time the majority of Scottish voters have chosen to remain in the EU."

The assembly also earlier agreed to further examine plans for its administrative headquarters in George Street in Edinburgh, which include one proposal to sell the building.

The Council of Assembly prepare a preferred option to go before next year's assembly from either carrying out £1.5m worth of basic maintenance, splitting up the George Street offices and renting part out - with another option of possibly using the Assembly Hall on the mound for some administration - and selling in order to rent or buy space elsewhere.

The assembly opened with prayers and a minute's silence in tribute to the Manchester bombing victims.

Moderator the Rt Rev Dr Derek Browning said there was "stunned amazement that something so cruel and so wicked and so senseless could happen to the innocent lives caught up in this tragedy".

He said: "The whole general assembly is sending their best wishes and their prayers and their support to the people of Manchester and to all the communities affected here.

"We stand as a Christian community along with our Muslim sisters and brothers at this time as well as the victims in Manchester.

"It is terrible that these things have to happen in this particular way but when these things happen there are people of good will around who will do the right and decent thing."