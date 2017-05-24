AN impassioned plea to embrace diversity in the workplace has been made at the first national conference in Scotland on providing equal opportunities for people regardless of gender, age, ethnic background, disability or orientation.

Pheona Matovu, co-founder of Radiant and Brighter social enterprise in Glasgow, told the conference of the challenges she and her family faced for five years after they arrived from Uganda before they were granted permanent residency and were able to work.The enterprise she founded with her husband Michael provides diversity training on culture and ethnicity for businesses and organisations and supports migrants seeking employment.

Mrs Matovu challenged decision makers to define what they meant by diversity and how to promote it. Each of us had a duty to bring about the desired change, she told the The Herald Diversity Conference in association with Standard Life. “If you think you are too small to make a difference then you have not spent a night with a mosquito,” she said, borrowing an idiom from her homeland.

