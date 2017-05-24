Sherpa rescuers have found the bodies of four climbers inside a tent on the highest camp on Mount Everest, raising the death toll this climbing season to 10.

The bodies were found by a team of rescuers who were there to recover the body of a Slovak mountaineer who died over the weekend, Tourism Department official Hemanta Dhakal said.

The identities of the dead climbers in the tent were still unknown and other rescuers were heading there to learn more details.

