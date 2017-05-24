Some 20 people are being treated for "horrific injuries" in critical care following the Manchester attack, a senior NHS official has said.
Jon Rouse, chief officer of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership, confirmed that some people have life-threatening injuries.
He told the BBC: "They've been the sort of traumatic injuries that you would expect in terms of the type of device used, the proximity to the people who were injured.
"We're dealing with injuries to major organs, we're dealing with loss of limbs potentially, we're dealing with embedded objects, all the horrific injuries that you would expect from the event that happened."
He said the victims were "receiving round-the-clock treatment from doctors and nurses".
Some 59 people were hurt in the attack and 12 of those rushed to hospital were children.
22 people were killed, including children, as an explosion tore through fans leaving a pop concert in Manchester.
22-year-old Manchester-born Salman Abedi was identified by security services as the terrorist behind the attack.
It was confirmed that he died during the explosion.
Police were called to reports of an explosion at the Manchester Arena at 10.33pm, shortly after US singer Ariana Grande had finished her performance.
More than 240 calls were made to the emergency services, with responders including 60 ambulances flooding the area.
Victims confirmed among the dead include 8-year-old Saffie Roussos and teenager Georgina Callander.
Other victims confirmed by parents were Olivia Campbell, from Bury, Greater Manchester whose family had spent Tuesday frantically searching for her, but in the early hours of Wednesday Charlotte Campbell revealed her daughter had died in the blast.
Alongside a photo of Olivia she wrote on Facebook: "RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much."
Kelly Brewster, from Sheffield, South Yorkshire, was reported to be among those missing following the attack.
Her partner Ian Winslow, later wrote on Facebook: "Not sure how this works but it isn't good news. Kelly Brewster wasn't one of the unidentified hospital patients. She has sadly passed away in the terror attack yesterday.
"Kelly really was the happiest she has ever been and we had so many things planned together. My daughter Phoebe will be absolutely devastated like we all are."
Alison Howe, 45, from Royton, Greater Manchester, was reported missing by relatives along with her friend, Lisa Lees.
A family member wrote on Facebook late on Tuesday: "They took a caring beautiful mum and step mother away from us all she was amazing to us all x love you loads Alison Howe xx"
