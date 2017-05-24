A 14-year-old Scottish teenager remains missing after a suicide bombing at Manchester Arena.

Eilidh MacLeod, from the Isle of Barra, has not been seen since Monday night's attack at an Ariana Grande concert.

Both Eilidh and friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, were reported missing following the explosion.

Laura MacIntyre (left) and Eilidh MacLeod (right) Picture credit: Facebook

The trip was said to have been a birthday present for Eilidh.

Laura was located last night in hospital receiving treatment for serious injuuries.

Both girls' parents have flown to Manchester.

Angus MacNeil, the former Western Isles MP, who knows the families of both girls, told the BBC yesterday: "Laura is in hospital. She's alive, she's in a serious condition. We are still very worried for her, of course, the whole island is worried.

"We are very worried for Eilidh MacLeod. Our hearts go out to both families. It's been a huge shock to everyone on the island."

Rev Dr Lindsay Schluter, minister for Barra and South Uist congregations, said: "Barra is a small, close-knit community and therefore nobody has been unaffected by this tragedy.

"The events in Manchester and the way they have impacted on two families here has come as a great shock to everyone.

"People have been numbed by what has happened to the two girls and everybody continues to be very anxious about their welfare.

"People in the community have been very supportive of the families, deeply prayerfully so.

“As one person here has said, ‘Manchester and its people are so much closer to Barra than anyone ever had realised’."

Salman Abedi, 22, was identified by intelligence services as the suicide bomber.

22 people were killed in the attack and 50 injured. More than 20 are said to be receiving treatment for life-changing injuries.

Police have arrested four people in connection with the attack.