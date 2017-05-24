An orphan weasel is being cared for by an animal charity after being discovered in the Scottish Borders.
The tiny weasel - aged three to four weeks - is being looked after by the Scottish SPCA following her discovery in Newcastleton on May 12.
Staff have named the animal Susie and she is now being rehabilitated at the charity's national wildlife rescue centre in Fishcross, Clackmannanshire.
Loading article content
Centre manager Colin Seddon said: "Susie is only 16 grams at the moment and is being given milk every two hours.
"She has been showing an interest in chewing recently, so we're hoping to try her with solid food soon as weasels start to wean before their eyes are open."
He added: "Don't let how cute Susie is fool you, weasels are Britain's smallest carnivore.
"Once fully grown they are fierce hunters and, due to their size, they are able to pursue mice and voles in their burrows.
"We expect that Susie will weigh approximately 60 grams as an adult whereas males can weigh up to 170 grams."
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.