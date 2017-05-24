PR manager Martyn Hett is the latest person to be named as a victim of the Manchester Arena terrorist atrocity.

Mr Hett, from Stockport, is believed to have been at Monday's Ariana Grande concert with his friend Stuart Aspinall when the pair became separated.

His friend Russell Hayward said on Twitter: "We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive.

"He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."

Schoolgirls as young as eight and parents who had come to pick up their children were also among those killed in the suicide bomb attack.

The youngest person known to have died is eight-year-old Saffie Roussos, who was at the concert with her mother.

Another young victim is thought to be schoolgirl Megan Hurley.

Here is what we know so far about the victims and the missing:

:: Georgina Callander:

Georgina, from Chorley, was in her second year of studying health and social care at Runshaw College in Leyland, Lancashire, and had previously been a pupil at Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

The college, which confirmed her death, spoke of its "enormous sadness", saying: "Our deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers go out to all of Georgina's family, friends, and all of those affected by this loss."

:: Saffie Roussos:

The youngest known victim of the atrocity, eight-year-old Saffie had been at the concert with her mother, Lisa Roussos, and sister, Ashlee Bromwich, who is in her 20s, from Leyland, Lancashire.

They are both now in separate hospitals being treated for injuries, friends said.

Chris Upton, headteacher of Tarleton Community Primary School in Lancashire, said: "Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.

:: John Atkinson:

Mr Atkinson, 26, from Bury, was named by friends on Facebook as a victim.

A fund for his family set up by friends has raised around £5,000

Hayley Turk, who organised the fund through website GoFundMe, wrote: "John was one in a million and loved by so many. A true gentleman."