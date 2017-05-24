Monuments around the world displayed UK colours last night to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack.
As they did following the Paris and Belgium terror attacks, cities across the globe lit up their landmarks last night to show solidarity with those affected by the Manchester Arena blast which killed 22 people.
Other countries' monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and Empire State building fell dark in the wake of the attack to express their grief over the events.
Flags also flew at half mast outside official buildings across the world.
Brisbane's Story Bridge brightly shining in British colours tonight. Thank you Queensland. Unwavering solidarity is true friendship 🇬🇧🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/FyTsC3Mrxh— Craig O'Kane (@Craigokane) May 23, 2017
Perth Australia stands with you Manchester. love only, always and forever pic.twitter.com/2bJGtRKhdg— crystal | 35 (@Iaurenjaureguis) May 23, 2017
In deep sympathy for the lives lost in Manchester, England last night, we will remain dark this evening. 📷: @isardasorensen pic.twitter.com/QOnxlkCaY1— Empire State Bldg (@EmpireStateBldg) May 23, 2017
The Burj Khalifa #Dubai showing respect to #Manchester following the bombing last night. pic.twitter.com/GGolESAnhn— Manchester Girl ❤️ (@_Kmkx) May 23, 2017
Belfast City Hall has just lit up tonight as a mark of respect for the victims of the Manchester attack. pic.twitter.com/vHfkJRl8Ow— Stuart Robinson (@stuartrobinson1) May 23, 2017
Our ❤️ goes out to those affected by the attack on the Manchester Arena. Tonight the Eye will be lit in Union Jack colors. #ManchesterStrong pic.twitter.com/4iAOIoX2Cb— The Orlando Eye (@theorlandoeye) May 23, 2017
Tel Aviv City Hall is illuminated with the Union flag in solidarity with the residents of #Manchester and the British people. 🇬🇧🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/lmTLRhCPUh— Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) May 23, 2017
#Paris last night. #EiffelTower @LaTourEiffel's lights were off in solidarity w #Manchester🇬🇧🇫🇷#ManchesterBombing #ManchesterAttack #France pic.twitter.com/8dBiEZRjnB— Ani Shakarishvili,MD (@AniShakari) May 24, 2017
#ADNOC HQ displays the #British Union Jack in solidarity with the victims of Manchester attack pic.twitter.com/uWatIQachL— AdnocGroup (@AdnocGroup) May 23, 2017
Le jet d'eau de Genève aux couleurs du Royaume-Uni. #Manchester pic.twitter.com/nugsC6nYMm— Darius Rochebin (@DariusRochebin) May 23, 2017
