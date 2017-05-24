Monuments around the world displayed UK colours last night to pay tribute to victims of the Manchester terror attack.

As they did following the Paris and Belgium terror attacks, cities across the globe lit up their landmarks last night to show solidarity with those affected by the Manchester Arena blast which killed 22 people.

Other countries' monuments such as the Eiffel Tower and Empire State building fell dark in the wake of the attack to express their grief over the events.

Flags also flew at half mast outside official buildings across the world.