A PENSIONER with dementia has gone missing from his nursing home.
Thomas Mahoney, 65, was last seen at the Hogganfield Nursing Home on Royston Road around 6.50am today.
However he was reported missing an hour later by care home staff and a search has now been ;launched.
Police helicopters have been deployed, and transport firms have been notified as well as the British Transport Police.
The vulnerable man is around 5ft 5in tall, with short grey hair and a slim build.
He was last seen wearing dark jeans, a black and white checked shirt, navy blue khaki jacket and navy trainers.,
Sergeant Simon Daly said: “Mr Mahoney has links in Coatbridge and enquiries are underway in that area to try and trace him.
" We are linking in with bus companies and our colleagues at British Transport Police as we try to locate him. We are also using specialist police resources, such as the helicopter, as part of our enquiries. His family is growing increasingly concerned and just want to know he is safe and well.
"If anyone thinks they have seen Thomas or has any knowledge as to his whereabouts, please contact us.”
Anyone with information is asked to call officers at Shettleston Police Station via 101, quoting reference number 0516 of 24 May 2017.
