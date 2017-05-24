The evidence in the trial of former TV weatherman Fred Talbot is "overwhelming and compelling", a jury has been told.

Prosecutor Imran Bashir made the claim as he asked jurors to find Talbot guilty of all nine historic sex abuse charges against him.

However, Talbot's lawyer argued the case was not proven beyond reasonable doubt and urged them to acquit his client.

Talbot, 67, a former teacher in the Manchester area, is on trial at Lanark Sheriff Court, where he is accused of indecently assaulting several teenage boys on school trips to Scotland in the 1970s and 1980s.

He is further accused of lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards a boy aged 12 on a trip.

He denies all the charges against him.

On the eighth day of the trial, lawyers on both sides got the chance to address the jury after all the evidence had been led.

In his opening remarks, Mr Bashir told the men and women of the jury: "It's my submission the evidence in this case is overwhelming and compelling."

He spoke of what he described as similarities between the evidence given by various witnesses, now men in their 50s.

These included similarities in the time, location and nature of the alleged offences, and in the ages of the alleged victims, the court heard.

Two separate witnesses gave accounts which were "almost identical", Mr Bashir, the fiscal depute, said.

He told jurors it was "remarkable" that different strands of the evidence "come together perfectly".

Mr Bashir said men from various professions had given evidence in the case and he asked the jury to consider: "Why, oh why, would they put themselves through that, on the oath, unless it was true?"

He asked the jury, which is now 14-strong, to find Talbot guilty of all the charges he faces.

Later, Alan Gravelle, defending, pointed to the significant passage of time since the dates of the alleged offences but said Talbot had been prepared to answer difficult questions in court.

"Mr Talbot didn't have to give evidence in this case but he did," the lawyer said.

He spoke of "discrepancies" between various witnesses.

The lawyers also suggested Talbot, as a young and liberal teacher leading excursions, had been an "easy target" at the time and the subject of "Chinese whispers" and "playground sniggers around the school".

Urging the jury to find Talbot not guilty, Mr Gravelle told them: "This case is not proven beyond reasonable doubt."

The jury has now retired to consider its verdict.