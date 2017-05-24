VISITORS to Glasgow's biggest entertainment venues are to be given full body and bag searches following the increased terror threat level.
The SEC has announced there will be more security than usual at events in the Hydro, Armadillo and SECC.
It was announced earlier today that football fans would also be subject to the same level of searching if they attend the Scottish Cup Final at Hampden at the weekend.
A statement from the SEC warned visitors to expect longer waits to get in to the venues, and said only small bags would be allowed in to the Hydro and Armadillo.
Anyone with larger bags will have to check them in to the cloakroom in the SECC, and they will be searched.
Access to the campus will be restricted at some points to ticket holders only, with ticket check points being set up around entry npoints.
Only those with tickets will be able to enter the walkway from the train station nearby.
A spokeswoman said: "The Scottish Event Campus is entering a very busy period with events in The SSE Hydro, The Armadillo and the SEC Centre over the next few days.
"The safety of the public attending events on our Campus is paramount.We have been liaising with the appropriate authorities including Police Scotland.Security measures at the Campus have been enhanced including carrying out bag searches and full body searches.
"Only small bags (35cm x 40cm) will be permitted into The SSE Hydro and The Armadillo.
"Larger bags may be checked into the cloakroom in the SEC Centre and will be searched.
"At certain times, ticket checks will take place at entry points to the Campus with some access routes (such as the walkway to the station) restricted to ticket holders only.
"These arrangements will mean that entry to the venues will take longer and therefore we would strongly encourage visitors to arrive early to allow time for access to the events."
