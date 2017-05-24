We stand together.

That is the message following the horrific terror attack at a pop concert which killed 22 people, including children and teenagers.

The Herald is backing the Manchester Evening News' (MEN) fundraising appeal, launched for the victims of the Manchester Arena incident.

We and other Newsquest titles across the country are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the Trinity Mirror-owned newspaper, whose online campaign topped £1 million within just 24 hours.

The newspaper’s original target of £250,000 was broken within hours of its JustGiving page being set up and the £500,000 and £750,000 marks were also soon passed.

The MEN has urged other newspapers, websites and media to call on their readers to back its appeal and we at The Herald have pledged support without hesitation.

MEN editor-in-chief Rob Irvine said: "The response of the public in Greater Manchester and across the country has been amazing. So many people want to help.

"We have also been moved by the number of papers and websites who have rallied round Manchester, with messages of support on newspaper front pages and website home pages.

"We would be so pleased if our fellow journalists could ask their readers to help the appeal. The Red Cross will make sure the support gets quickly to the families affected. Many of the victims of the attack came from across the UK and they can all be supported."

Donations to the MEN’S appeal can be made by clicking here.