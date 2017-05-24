The special relationship was under pressure last night after US officials released new details of the investigation into the Manchester bombing just hours after request from the UK to stop leaking.
Earlier the Home Secretary Amber Rudd said that she had been "very clear" with the Americans "that should not happen again.”
Initial operational details released included that the attack was a suicide bomb and the identity of the bomber.
Other information was also released by French authorities.
In the UK officials fear the leaks risk hampering the police investigation.
On Wednesday morning Ms Rudd described the situation as “irritating” and said that she had made clear to US officials that the leaks should not re-occur.
Later, however, NBC tweeted details not released by the UK including that US intelligence officers had been told that relatives of the killer, Salman Abedi, had warned the UK’s security services about him.
The row follows claims American President Donald Trump passed on classified intelligence to the Russians.
The French interior minister, Gérard Collomb, also told French television that Abedi had been in Libya and possibly Syria, information UK police had not disclosed.
In her warning, Ms Rudd said: “The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise. So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that should not happen again.”
No 10 refused to comment on leaks.
