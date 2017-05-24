Flights from Scotland to the US are being sold for less than £100 as a low-cost airline prepares to open new routes.
Norwegian will start transatlantic flights from Edinburgh to New York, Boston and New England from June 15 and has made 5,500 seats available for £99.
Flights to Stewart International in Newburgh, New York, will be daily from Edinburgh, flights to Providence, greater Boston, will be four times a week and the service to Bradley International in Connecticut, New England, will fly three times a week.
Norwegian chief commercial officer Thomas Ramdahl said: "The countdown is now under way to Norwegian's exciting new transatlantic routes and consumers across Scotland now have another chance to bag a bargain flight to the USA.
"With more choice, never-before-seen routes and now a range of special fares on offer, there has never been a better time to plan an affordable American adventure."
