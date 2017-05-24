Rail passengers are being warned of major disruption between Edinburgh and Dunbar until the end of service today.
National Rail has described how the overhead electric wires between both stations - at Wallyford - have been severely damaged.
#Dunbar - Disruption between Edinburgh and Dunbar can be expected until the end of service today.
— National Rail (@nationalrailenq) May 24, 2017
The network added: “One line has been reopened to allow trains to run at a reduced speed, but delays and alterations can be expected.
“Limited road transport is running between Edinburgh and Berwick-upon-Tweed in both directions.
“Please allow for an extended journey time when travelling between these stations.”
This is the over head line damage at #Wallyford. Our engineers are working hard to repair as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/5DMp0b5Ap7— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 24, 2017
The routes affected are CrossCountry between Edinburgh and Plymouth and ScotRail between Edinburgh / Ayr and Dunbar / North Berwick.
Virgin Trains East Coast between Aberdeen / Inverness / Edinburgh and London Kings Cross is also affected.
Disruption is expected to continue until the end of service.
Alternative routes are available to help Virgin East Coast passengers with their journey.
A map showing which train operators customers can travel with can be found here.
For CrossCountry passengers, tickets will be accepted on the following operators to help with journeys:
- Virgin Trains East Coast services on any reasonable routes
- ScotRail between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central / Glasgow Queen Street
- Virgin Trains West Coast between Edinburgh and Birmingham New Street
- Northern on any reasonable routes
- TransPennine Express on any reasonable routes
ScotRail customers who have a valid ticket can use it on buses operated by Lothian Bus at the following stations: Haymarket, Edinburgh, Musselburgh, Wallyford and Prestonpans. Just show your ticket to the bus driver for travel.
Ticket acceptance is also in place with Perryman's Buses for today on route number 253 between Edinburgh and Dunbar.
Passengers at Drem and Longniddry should speak to a member of station staff in person or through the help-point on the platform.
Road transport will run between Edinburgh and North Berwick.
