The leading violinist Nicola Benedetti has been awarded The Queen’s Medal for Music 2016.

She said, on receiving the medal, she would continue to campaign for access to the arts "at a time when music and the arts are being so woefully neglected" in school curriculums.

The medal was established in 2005, an idea suggested by the late Master of the Queen's Music, Sir Peter Maxwell Davies.

It is awarded every year to an "outstanding individual or group of musicians" who have had a major influence on the music world.

The award was presented to Ms Benedetti by the Queen at Buckingham Palace.

Ms Benedetti, originally from Ayrshire, said: "It is such an honour to receive the Queen’s Medal for Music and to join such an esteemed list of recipients.

"I believe passionately that the arts and music should not be a luxury, and everyone should have access.

"I see first-hand the powerful impact increased creativity can have on people's lives, and witness in schools, after concerts and during workshops, the effect of experiences that stir our souls and remind us of feelings we forgot were there.

"I will continue to fight to ensure as many people get access to the arts at a time when music and the arts are being so woefully neglected on the national curriculum agenda."

Ms Benedetti is the twelfth and youngest recipient of the award, following Oliver Knussen who received The Queen's Medal for Music 2015 last year.

The nominating process for the award is overseen by a committee under the chairmanship of the Master of The Queen's Music, Judith Weir.

Ms Weir said: "Nicola Benedetti is a world-famous violinist of whom musicians in the UK are extremely proud.

"Her mastery of the violin was built at an early age, since when, as a genuinely communicative and sympathetic artist, she has gained an exceptionally enthusiastic public following.

"Exceptional in the range of her musical activities, she is inspiring new generations of children to learn to play instruments and to enjoy music actively; and gives a significant part of her time and energy to teaching and advocating the importance of music in society and education."

The first recipient of the award was the late Sir Charles Mackerras in 2005, with other recipients including Sir Bryn Terfel, Sir Colin Davis, Dame Emma Kirkby and the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, among others.

Ms Benedetti is an outspoken campaigner for music and arts education.

In 2013 she founded the Benedetti Sessions, a workshop, rehearsal, masterclass and performance project.

The Sessions has collaborated on projects with the Royal Albert Hall, The Cheltenham Festival, London Music Masters, Wigmore Hall, Glasgow Life/UNECSO, The Royal College of Music and a summer programme hosted by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland.

Ms Benedetti was awarded the MBE in the 2013 New Year Honours.