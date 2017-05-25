THE new SNP regime at one of Scotland’s most affluent councils faces the prospect of becoming the country’s shortest-lived amid fears of an imminent coup.

Several inside sources have claimed the Tory and LibDem groups in East Dunbartonshire will join forces and move against the SNP, possibly as soon as the next full council meeting in mid-June.

The Tories have already had a number of discussions with the LibDems over a formal coalition but The Herald understands concerns over the impact of any deal on former MP Jo Swinson’s hopes of re-election in the area and the inexperience of both parties’ new councillors has put any plans on hold.

The LibDems had publicly ruled out a local alliance with the Conservatives in the wake of the local election results earlier this month.

The outcome saw the SNP as the largest group on the council with seven councillors, the LibDems and Tories both on six, Labour on two and a single independent member elected.

On Tuesday, the SNP became East Dunbartonshire’s minority administration, replacing the previous Labour/Tory regime and taking on the positions of leader and deputy leader of the council.

But the Tories and LibDems combined forces to take up the Provost and Deputy Provost positions, as well as heading a number of key committees normally run by the administration.

The SNP has already accepted it is now in office but not in power, with the LibDems and Tories able to run the council from the opposition benches, and will meet in the coming days to discuss how to respond to having its hands tied.

One source said: “The LibDems have blocked any deal with the Tories while Jo Swinson seeks re-election. But when that’s out of the way they’ll make their move. It may be within a couple of months if any opportunity comes to move against them, it might be as soon as the first opportunity arises after the election.”

Another said: “It’s not secret they’re going to do an anti-SNP deal. They’ve already openly done one which they just need to see through.”

It comes as the handful of those councils without an administrations get set to reach decisions, with West Lothian, Edinburgh and Inverclyde meeting on Thursday.

Gordon Moir, the SNP and council leader, said: “We take the running of local government seriously and accepted the position of minority administration in good faith. It’s our intention to make that work constructively. The other groups on the council need to make up their minds how constructive they want to be. Maybe in due course we’ll find out.”

Tory group leader Andrew Poulson said: “After more than doubling our vote and trebling our councillors we wanted from day one to run a Conservative led East Dunbartonshire. We did have talks with the LibDems but at this stage there was no support for our proposition.

“We will not give up in our eagerness and willingness to take control

LibDem group leader Vaughan Moody said the administration would be judged “case by case”, adding: “The SNP are the largest group and have been in opposition for 10 years. “It’s now time for them to to step up to the table. But they are being warned that they are on notice.”