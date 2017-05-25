POLITICIANS don’t cease to be politicians at times of national crisis, and of course they look for electoral advantage wherever the opportunity arises. But cynicism aside, I don’t subscribe to the theory that Theresa May sought to put the election campaign into deep freeze in order to take the heat off her manifesto U-turn. She genuinely believed that it would be insensitive and irresponsible to conduct normal electioneering while dead teenage girls were still being identified, and the security threat had been raised to “critical”, meaning there’s an imminent threat of multiple terror attacks.

But that doesn’t mean she was right. The only people who cheered when they heard that the General Election was being halted “until further notice” were the perverted murderers of Islamic State. We cannot afford to reward terrorists by allowing them to obstruct the democratic process even for a few days. Yes, when Diana Princess of Wales died in a car crash in 1997, the Scottish devolution referendum was halted for a week while the nation went into an emotional spasm. But that was different: she wasn’t the victim of an attack by a group that regards democracy itself as an enemy.

The election campaign will now resume tomorrow, though Ukip is aiming to break the moratorium to exploit anti-immigrant sentiment. Politics doesn’t stop when campaigning does. All the parties have been wondering how to exploit events to their best advantage. Tory strategists will be excited by the opportunity for Mrs May to demonstrate strong and stable leadership in time of crisis. Would you seriously want Jeremy Corbyn to be handling the aftermath of the Manchester bombing? He who is the terrorist friend? Who defended the IRA? Of course, Tory MPs would never say this out loud – but when tabloid newspapers are printing cartoons depicting balaclava-wearing IRA terrorists acting as Labour election canvassers, they don’t have to.

