REALLY, it would have been impossible to do a series of archive pictures without mentioning the Tennent’s Lager Girls at some point.
Here are four of the girls from the mid-eighties, and as a bonus you have them posing on top of their cans. We have Karen Flynn, Georgina Kearney, Janis Sue Smith and Shona Kennedy.
Janis Sue was an extremely clever woman who went on to run her own modelling agency and write about fashion for a tabloid newspaper. Georgina was a former Miss Scotland, and someone told me that Karen is now living in Florida where she runs a cattery. But I was told that in a pub so don’t take it as gospel.
Loading article content
From the sixties, when beer cans had to be opened with actual triangle-shaped openers, Tennent’s put fetching young women on the side of their cans.It was nothing too salacious, they all wore dresses rather than provocative bikinis, but somehow the male customers - it was mainly men who drank lager from cans then - took to the idea.
Tennent’s head of public relations Bill Nolan realised the value of the girls, and throughout the seventies and eighties, the girls would turn up to open pubs, clubs and restaurants, and the Glasgow press would always turn up to use a picture the next day. Norma, June, Linda, Michelle, I can still rhyme off their names.
Anyway, they don’t do that anymore as the company decided in the early nineties that it was a bit passé.Don’t know if you would agree with that.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.