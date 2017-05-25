REALLY, it would have been impossible to do a series of archive pictures without mentioning the Tennent’s Lager Girls at some point.

Here are four of the girls from the mid-eighties, and as a bonus you have them posing on top of their cans. We have Karen Flynn, Georgina Kearney, Janis Sue Smith and Shona Kennedy.

Janis Sue was an extremely clever woman who went on to run her own modelling agency and write about fashion for a tabloid newspaper. Georgina was a former Miss Scotland, and someone told me that Karen is now living in Florida where she runs a cattery. But I was told that in a pub so don’t take it as gospel.

From the sixties, when beer cans had to be opened with actual triangle-shaped openers, Tennent’s put fetching young women on the side of their cans.It was nothing too salacious, they all wore dresses rather than provocative bikinis, but somehow the male customers - it was mainly men who drank lager from cans then - took to the idea.

Tennent’s head of public relations Bill Nolan realised the value of the girls, and throughout the seventies and eighties, the girls would turn up to open pubs, clubs and restaurants, and the Glasgow press would always turn up to use a picture the next day. Norma, June, Linda, Michelle, I can still rhyme off their names.

Anyway, they don’t do that anymore as the company decided in the early nineties that it was a bit passé.Don’t know if you would agree with that.