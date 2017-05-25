REALLY, it would have been impossible to do a series of archive pictures without mentioning the Tennent’s Lager Girls at some point.

Here are four of the girls from the mid-eighties, and as a bonus you have them posing on top of their cans. We have Karen Flynn, Georgina Kearney, Janis Sue Smith and Shona Kennedy.

Janis Sue was an extremely clever woman who went on to run her own modelling agency and write about fashion for a tabloid newspaper. Georgina was a former Miss Scotland, and someone told me that Karen is now living in Florida where she runs a cattery. But I was told that in a pub so don’t take it as gospel.

Loading article content