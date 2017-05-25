WORKPLACES that are more diverse and inclusive have the potential to deliver an eye-watering boost to the economy, the first national conference on equal opportunities for people regardless of gender, age, ethnic background, disability or orientation has heard.
Nearly 200 delegates at The Herald and GenAnalytics Diversity Conference heard that closing the gender pay gap could be worth £6.5 billion to the economy while increasing levels of employment among people with disabilities by only five per cent would add a further £5bn by 2030.
In addition, there would be a further £24bn gain from the full representation in the British workplace of black people and those from minority ethnic backgrounds. Dr Lesley Sawers, Executive Chair of GenAnalytics, which works with business to deliver diverse workforces, described the potential net gains as eye-watering.
Loading article content
She told conference: “We have clearly demonstrated that diversity is good for the economy, good for business, good for communities and, most importantly, good for all of us.”
Presenting the business case for diversity and inclusion, Sandy Begbie, Chief People Officer at Standard Life, said companies that had a diverse workforce at management and board level performed better in finance and business; were more innovative; had better cash flow per employee; were more likely to capture a new market; and were more likely to report an increase in market share.
For information about the 2018 Diversity Conference, contact Claire Hunter on 0141 302 7319.
Comments
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours. Please be patient if your posts are not approved instantly.