WOMEN are less likely than men to apply to become headteachers because they are put off by the stressful impact on their lives, an official has said.
John Stodter, who represents council education directors, said interviews with staff showed females were more likely to see the difficulties of leading a school as “a step too far”.
He contrasted this attitude with males who he said were more likely to apply for senior roles because they saw it as a “competition” and did not think through the implications.
The comments at the Scottish Parliament’s education committee provoked a backlash from Rutherglen MSP Clare Haughey who said she found it “quite an extraordinary statement” to single out females.
Mr Stodter, former general secretary of the Association of Directors of Education in Scotland replied: “Sometimes men just see it as a competition and they take it as a challenge.
“Sometimes women, in my experience of speaking to all these people, took a more whole life approach to it that the additional stress and anxiety was not worth struggling.
“It’s a personal view. Sometimes men take those decisions without necessarily considering the full implications.”
Later, the committee heard there was a “way to go” before all teachers understood the philosophy behind controversial school reforms.
Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) was introduced seven years ago to broaden learning by making it less about learning facts to pass exams.
However, implementation has been variable and some schools have been reluctant to change their traditional approach.
The General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS), which regulates the profession, said more needed to be done in schools and universities which run teacher training courses.
Ken Muir, the body’s chief executive, said: “Universities have made a genuine attempt to meet the complex and wide range of needs teachers require under CfE.
“That is not to say I think the teacher education programmes necessarily cover wholly what is required in order to deliver CfE successfully.
“I think we recognise... that there is still a way to go in teachers understanding the philosophy and thinking behind CfE in order that it can be implemented successfully.”
Earlier this month, MSPs heard concerns trainee primary teachers were graduating without sufficient skills to teach maths to P7 pupils.
And a report released last week by the Scottish Government said student teachers could spend as little as 44 hours on numeracy and 48 hours on literacy during a four-year degree course.
Mr Muir conceded there was “certainly inconsistency” in the coverage of key areas, but said changes were being made.
“Last year, there was a strong sense we needed to major more on literacy, numeracy, heath and wellbeing and digital literacy,” he said.
“We have accredited a number of programmes and in some commented on the need to focus more on literacy and numeracy.”
