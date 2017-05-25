WOMEN are less likely than men to apply to become headteachers because they are put off by the stressful impact on their lives, an official has said.

John Stodter, who represents council education directors, said interviews with staff showed females were more likely to see the difficulties of leading a school as “a step too far”.

He contrasted this attitude with males who he said were more likely to apply for senior roles because they saw it as a “competition” and did not think through the implications.

Loading article content